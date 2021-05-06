Eleven, are you listening? New trailer for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’

A new trailer for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’. The video shows a mysterious man heading to a room with children. These kids refer to him as “dad”, and he tells them he has something special planned for them … He ends with a haunting question: “Eleven, are you listening?”

In this fourth season we will see the return of Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbor as Sheriff Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin. Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Thurman-Hawke as Robin, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

In terms of new faces, the series will feature Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn playing different regular characters, with Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha as recurring characters.

This Netflix production was created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, who also serve as executive producers and directors along with Shawn Levy, Iain Patterson and Dan Cohen. The successful series received up to 30 Emmy Award nominations, reaching 6 awards.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie Trailers and Videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.