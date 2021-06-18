Eletrobras shares rise with privatization in sight

(Bloomberg) – Eletrobras rose after the Brazilian Senate approved the company’s privatization proposal, as the government’s plan to reduce the size of the public administration advances.

Senators approved with 42 votes in favor and 37 against, a bill that allows the government to raise an estimated 60 billion reais (US $ 11.9 billion) through a share offering in the company. The original proposal was modified several times to adapt to the demands of legislators and will return to the Chamber of Deputies for a second vote.

On Friday, Eletrobras common shares rose as much as 10% to 47.99 reais (US $ 9.50) in Sao Paulo, an all-time intraday high, as operators discount the chances of a privatization. Safra upgraded the stock to an equivalent buy rating and Morgan Stanley said there is room for significant gains even after the recent rally.

President Jair Bolsonaro must approve the bill before it expires on June 22. The government also intends to push through two constitutional reforms this year: one to reform the country’s tax system and the other to reduce the costs of public workers. Both require the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers and must be passed before the end of the year, before turning their attention to the 2022 presidential campaign.

Support for the government’s proposed reforms has become more uncertain in the Senate, where Bolsonaro faces an investigation into his handling of the pandemic.

Common shares of Eletrobras, formally known as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, rose 27% this year after a rally fueled by hopes that the privatization would take place. According to estimates by Itaú BBA, if the sale is approved, the share could reach a value of 64 reais, or around 29 reais if it fails.

Read more

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and his team spent the last few days trying to convince lawmakers to pass the bill, arguing that the sale could cut energy costs by as much as 7.4%, yet many they remain unconvinced for fear that electricity prices will rise. Bolsonaro also intervened, saying that not privatizing Eletrobras could bring “chaos to Brazil’s electricity system.”

Original Note: Eletrobras Jumps With $ 12 Billion Privatization Nearly Approved

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP