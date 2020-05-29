Eletrobras reported net income of R $ 306.83 million in the first quarter of 2020, which represents a drop of 77.23% in comparison with the net profit of R $ 1.347 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The state-owned company also reported net income attributed to the controlling company’s shareholders of R $ 300.15 million, 78.53% lower compared to the net income attributed to the controlling shareholders of R $ 1.397 billion in the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the quarterly performance was affected by two negative economic effects, with no financial effect: the exchange rate variation and the remeasurement of the fair value of the Existing System Basic Network (RBSE) revenues, existing assets until May 2000 and that had not been amortized until 2013. In the first case, the devaluation of the real against the dollar led to a negative exchange variation of R $ 665 million. RBSE’s remeasurement led to R $ 411 million in this line.

In the consolidated, the financial result was negative by R $ 1.509 billion, more than four times the negative R $ 336 million reported a year earlier.

Eletrobras also reported a recurring profit of R $ 981 million in the first quarter, lower than the R $ 1.64 billion recorded from January to March 2019. According to the company, disregarding these two effects, the recurring profit would be R $ 282 million higher than what was reported a year earlier.

Eletrobras’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R $ 2.803 billion, down 5% compared to the same period last year, with an EBITDA margin of 40%, down 6 percentage points.

Recurring Ebitda, which does not consider factors such as extraordinary costs with extraordinary retirement plans (PAE) and consensual dismissal (PDC), provisions for contingency and investment losses, onerous contracts and impairment, among others, totaled R $ 3.227 billion high 3.8% in the annual comparison. In this case, the Ebitda margin reached 46%, 2.3 p.p. below that recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

The company’s net operating revenue totaled R $ 6.95 billion between January and March this year, an increase of 7.6% compared to the figure of R $ 6.465 billion on the same basis of comparison. The expansion was influenced by the increase in sales on the free market and by contractual adjustments.

Net debt

Eletrobras ended March with a recurring net debt of R $ 21.05 billion, an amount 5.4% higher than the R $ 19.97 billion recorded at the end of the first quarter of last year and in line with the R $ 21.04 billion reported at the end of 2019.

