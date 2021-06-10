Elephants inhale water at 540 kilometers per hour

Investigation Development

Using three video cameras, the scientists recorded an African elephant found at the Atlanta Zoo, introducing you to some of your favorite foods. They then recorded video and carried out ultrasound measurements of the trunk as it sipped water from an aquarium.

Likewise, the elephant inhaled to lift multiple small objects. When there were more than 10 small pieces, the elephant used suction to pick them up, producing a loud sucking sound, as the study authors argue.

For the more delicate chips, the elephant used suction in two ways: sucking the chips (remotely) or placing its trunk directly on the chips and then applying suction to lift them.