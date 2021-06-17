Elephants could be saved thanks to traces of urine and feces

Protect elephants

Now, the team of researchers is focused on finding out if it is possible to create ‘artificial trails’ for divert elephants to protected villages, where humans have no access or can harm them.

Also, as the scientists suggest, scent trails could be laid to improve the efficiency of the routes connecting the elephant groups. with protected areas.

“As the elephants follow these trails, they deposit their own urine and manure, which reinforces the presence of the path for future elephants, ”argued the study’s lead author, Connie Allen, from the Exeter Animal Behavior Research Center.

This, in addition, supposes a great find for the conservation of elephants, since its movements could be manipulated.