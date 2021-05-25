ELENCO – “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”: Meet the characters

Telemundo

Conoce a los actores y personajes de “Café con aroma de mujer” de Telemundo.

“Café con aroma de mujer” es la nueva apuesta dramática de Telemundo. La serie televisiva se estrena hoy, martes 25 de mayo, a las 10:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Los actores William Levy, Laura Londoño y Carmen Villalobos son los protagonistas de “Café con aroma de mujer”, una versión contemporánea que promete conquistar a los televidentes de principio a fin.

La serie televisiva narra la historia de Gaviota (Laura Londoño) y Sebastián (William Levy), quienes tendrán que superar la resistencia de la familia Vallejo, los amores del pasado y el obstáculo de pertenecer a mundos y clases sociales distintas.

Producida por RCN Televisión en colaboración con Telemundo, la nueva versión de “Café con aroma de mujer” es una adaptación fiel a la historia que fue creada por Fernando Gaitán, uno de los guionistas más importantes en la historia de la televisión de habla hispana.

Meet the actors and characters of Telemundo’s “Café con aroma de mujer”:

Laura Londoño is Seagull

Gaviota is a young coffee picker who will live an unforgettable love, but her story will not be perfect, since she will have to undergo harsh tests to achieve success not only personally, but also professionally.

William Levy as Sebastián Vallejo

Sebastián is the main heir of the Vallejo family. The heartthrob will set his eyes on Gaviota and his sweet voice, but his love will be put to the test on several occasions, and he will have a constant struggle between what is expected of him and what his heart desires.

Carmen Villalobos as Lucía Sanclemente

Lucía is Sebastián’s partner, who will compete for his love with Gaviota and will do everything in his power to maintain their love relationship.

Diego Cadavid is Iván Vallejo

Diego is Sebastián’s brother and he will not always have the best of intentions, besides that he can walk in bad steps and his attitude will bring serious repercussions to the Vallejo family.

Lincoln Palomeque as Leonidas Salinas

Leonardo is a doctor who will also pay attention to Gaviota, unleashing Sebastián’s jealousy, since he has a very good relationship with the young woman.

Luces Velásquez is Julia de Vallejo

Julia is Sebastián’s mother and one of the main people who oppose her love affair with Gaviota, giving all her support to Lucía Sanclemente.

Mábel Moreno is Lucrecia Valencia

Lucrecia is the wife of Iván, who together with her husband has a secret plan to separate Sebastián from Gaviota and manage to keep the Vallejo inheritance.