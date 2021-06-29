Elena Vesnina goes to the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On at 22:45 CEST

The Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina, number 370 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and thirty-two minutes by 7-5 and 6-1 to Martina trevisan, Italian tennis player, number 98 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, Vesnina takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that Vesnina managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 80% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 71% of the service points. As for the Italian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, had a 78% first serve, made 2 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points.

The next duel that will take place tomorrow, Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time, corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it Vesnina and the American will face each other. Cori gauff, number 23 and seeded number 20.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on an outdoor lawn and a total of 238 players can see their faces. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among which they qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the championship and the invited players. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 11 in London.