Elena Vesnina goes to the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On at 21:31 CEST

Elena Vesnina, Russian won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth by 6-1 and 6-0 in one hour and three minutes to Olga Govortsova, Belarusian tennis player, number 138 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the match, Vesnina managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 59% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 74% of the service points. As for Govortsova, she could not break her rival’s serve at any time, her effectiveness was 64%, she made 3 double faults and achieved 40% of the service points.

The Russian player will face the Czech player in the final 30s of the competition Petra kvitova, number 12 and seeded number 11.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face, of which 128 go to the final between those classified directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the guests.