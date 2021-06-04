Elena Rybakina wins in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On at 15:01 CEST

Elena Rybakina, Kazakh, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 21, fulfilled the forecasts by winning the round of 32 at Roland-Garros in one hour and four minutes by 6-1 and 6-4 to Elena Vesnina, Russian tennis player. After this result, the Kazakh will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The Russian player managed to break the serve once, while Rybakina, meanwhile, managed it 4 times. In addition, the Kazakh player achieved a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 77% of the service points, while her rival achieved a 74% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 49% of the service points.

In the round of 16, Rybakina will face the winner of the match in which the American tennis player will face Serena Williams and the American tennis player Danielle collins.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a total of 238 tennis players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those that surpass the previous phases of the tournament and those that are invited. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.