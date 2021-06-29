Elena Rybakina qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 20 of the WTA and seed number 18, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4 and 6-0 in an hour and seven minutes to the French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic, number 59 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. After this result, Rybakina manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Kazakh player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, got 65% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 80% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, she never managed to break serve, achieved 46% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 52% of service points.

The Kazakh will face off in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match between the Japanese player Misaki doi and the American tennis player Claire liu.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those invited.