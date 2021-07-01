Elena Rybakina achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Claire Liu

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 09:15 CEST

Elena Rybakina, Kazakh, number 20 in the WTA and seed number 18, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and twenty-one minutes for 6-4 and 6-4 to the American player Claire liu, number 120 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the tennis player will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Rybakina managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 51% first serve, committed 4 double faults, managing to win 66% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, her effectiveness was 66%, she committed 4 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points.

Now we just have to wait for the round of 32 of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between the Kazakh and the winner of the match between the Greek tennis player Maria sakkari and the American player Shelby rogers.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on open-air grass and a total of 237 players participate in it. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 21 to July 11 in London.