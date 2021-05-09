Elena Rivera shares the message of a rape victim who has broken her silence thanks to ‘Alba’

The actress Elena Rivera placeholder image He has shared on his social networks the harsh testimony he received from a follower of the Alba series, in which she stars, and who was the victim of a rape. Now, thanks to the series, the victim has broken his silence, and so he has told the actress.

The Atresmedia fiction starring Elena Rivera tells the story of a young woman who suffers a gang rape and fight for justice to be done.

“The victim should never bear the blame. Ask for help and report, “Rivera wrote in a message on Twitter where he shared the anonymous testimony of the woman.

“Hello, I don’t know if you will read me, but in case you do one day, I wanted to thank you for Alba “, the user, who confesses to also be an admirer of the actress, has begun writing to him.” I was not going to miss seeing Alba, so as it was released I began to see it, “he adds.

“In 2019, at some summer parties that are held here in the area, I’ve been raped. To this day, and after seeing (and continuing to see) Alba, I can say it clearly, which I had never done, “the victim confessed in the message.

The woman assures that “she had never told anyone about it, I did not feel capable, and I carried that night alone. “However,” a couple of weeks ago, after watching a few episodes of Alba, I made an appointment with my psychologist and I told him everything to my psychologist. “

The victim acknowledges in the message that “still not easy“talk about it, and he hasn’t shared it with ‘anyone else’, but thanks to the series, he continues,”I have already taken a very big step which is to tell after two years. Thank you very much, I don’t know if I would have told it one day, “he concludes.