‘Survivors 2020’: Elena reacts to the interview of her children Adara and Aitor in ‘Saturday Deluxe’

Elena received after his expulsion from ‘Survivors 2020’ the happy news that her children, Adara and Aitor Molinero, had made peace, thus fulfilling one of your greatest wishes. Already in Spain, he was able to verify this reconciliation with his own eyes and was finally able to hug them both at the same time. What she didn’t expect was that 48 hours later, the two would sit together on the set of ‘Saturday Deluxe’ to talk about their lives.

Elena is still isolated after returning from ‘Survivors 2020’ | Photo: Telecinco.es

After seeing the images, Elena herself showed her amazement at what had happened: “I was surprised, especially by my son“He recognized:” It is their life and they have every right in the world to tell it. They are very brave. “The Miller brothers spoke, among other things, of Elena’s ex-partner who ended up mistreating them and causing much pain in them when they were still children.”His mother is guilty of many things and I assume it. It is true that I will not rejoice in it, but over time it is when I have realized many things. At the time I didn’t realize it. “

On the bad relationship his father: “They have not understood”

Who was also a topic of conversation on the Telecinco set was Jesus Miller, Elena’s ex-partner and father of her children. Both do not have a relationship with him. Adara because he has always positioned himself in favor of Hugo Sierra; and Aitor for reasons other than television: “I believe that is the basic problem of my daughter with her father. They have not understood each other. My son’s are others“explained the former contestant:”But that belongs to them. I have to stay here as a spectator“

Elena was not expected to grant such an interview | Photo: Telecinco.es

But this would not be the only family member with whom he maintains a bad relationship. Elena’s parents also have no relationship with her granddaughter, Adara, and this would be something that the survivor herself would love to be able to reverse: “Adara has wonderful grandparents. It is true that I have told the ugly part of my mother. But she has a wonderful grandfather who has given everything for his children. My mother too, but she was wrong in the ways. Everyone has a good part and a bad part, “he acknowledged.

On Aitor’s addiction: “What I did was leave him alone”

But without a doubt, of all that was said in ‘Saturday Deluxe’, what surprised him most was his son’s confession about an addiction he had in the past: “It is a very big problem that exists in society and that parents are very lost in it.. You can’t find the way. I remember it very lost and in the end I had to make a decision that worked out well for me, “said his mother after taking a breath:”What I did was leave him alone, not continue feeding anything. That made him react. But that is very dangerous. It worked out well for us but it’s not something I can recommend “