Max Aub with his daughter Elena, to whom he dedicated the poem that remained unpublished until now, in Havana in 1968.

In 1997, the then Prime Minister, José María Aznar, presided over the constitution of the Max Aub Foundation in the Castellón town of Segorbe, which had bought the writer’s legacy 10 years earlier. The PP appropriated the act, forcing the protocol with a large presence of party politicians in the front line. Aznar vindicated the figure of the intellectual exiled from “plurality” and affirmed that “sectarianism in culture is foolish.” The former president of the Foundation, Elena Aub, one of the three daughters of the writer born in Paris in 1903, who lived in Valencia and died in Mexico in 1972, was excited and appreciated the support, but also wanted to make things very clear before the audience: “My father was unequivocally red.”

Not surprisingly, Elena, who has died at the age of 89, spent her entire life vindicating the memory of the Spanish exile, of the forgotten left who had to leave her country, and the figure and work of her father, the Socialist who commissioned Guernica from Picasso and wrote books such as The Blind Hen, a Jew who for many years was denied the recognition he deserved. That is why, having fulfilled many of her objectives regarding her father over time, Elena was so perplexed when three years ago the leaders of Matadero, appointed by the Madrid City Council, governed by the left of Madrid Now, ordered to withdraw the names of Max Aub and Fernando Arrabal from two theater rooms of the cultural complex. The mayor, Manuel Carmena, corrected the decision in what was one of the last public appearances of Elena Aub, who in 2012 transferred the presidency of the Foundation to her daughter Teresa. The other two daughters of Max Aub, Carmen and Mimí, died years ago.

Born in Valencia in 1931, Elena Aub lived most of her life in Mexico, her father’s host country, before settling in Madrid. In Mexico she married another son of Spanish exiles, the writer and essayist Federico Álvarez Arregui, who was director of the publishing house Fondo de Cultura Económica. There, she also carried out works related to Spanish exile and even, heir to the beauty of her mother, Peua Barjau, she was a model of the poster designed by Josep Renau and major faller of parties celebrated in Mexican exile.

This afternoon was remembered by the executive secretary of the Consell Valencià de Cultura, advisory body in cultural matters of the Generalitat, Jesús Huguet, friend of Elena Aub. “She was a charming woman, very pleasant and always ready to publicize her father’s work. I spoke to her a few days before the pandemic. He sent me a new edition of his father’s Campo de almendros and he was very happy, ”Huguet explained. It was this sociolinguist and writer who intervened for Joan Lerma to grant the restitution of the PSOE card to Max Aub through his daughter, symbolically closing the internal confrontation in the socialist ranks between the Prietistas (followers of Indalecio Prieto) and the negristas (by Juan Negrín). At the end of the Civil War, the prietistas expelled the negristas from the party as communists or allies of the communists.

One of the last interviews that Elena Aub gave, in the company of her daughter Teresa Álvarez, was to the EL PAÍS journalist Juan Cruz three years ago on the occasion of the Matadero controversy. “When I found out, I went to Matadero as a spy. Upon arrival I saw the torch destroying the letters, A-U-B, the workers, Arrabal, Max Aub, on the floor. I didn’t think ‘poor Max’, but: ‘Again, Max, how can they do it to you again!’ What need was there! A man who defended the avant-gardes, why should they make him that free shit? I wanted to take the signs home. “

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe