Elements mimics wood finish for warmer lighting

For years Nanoleaf has been characterized by its illuminated colored panels to be placed on walls. Now the company launches a new line of illuminated panels that are characterized by being more limited than the previous versions. As opposed? A nice warm and calm atmosphere imitating wood.

Nanoleaf Elements are hexagonal-shaped wood-look panels. They have most of the features of the previous panels of the brand. That is, we can, for example, place and join them in the way we want to be modular and they will light up controlling them from an app on the mobile, among other things.

Each panel of Nanoleaf Elements measures 8 x 9 inches and is 6 millimeters thick. Of course, by adding the mounting system the final thickness rises to almost 1 centimeter. His weight? Individually each panel weighs 208 grams.

In the “smart” section, these panels allow to change the intensity of the panel brightness and also the color of the light. Mind you, the color is intentionally limited to a white balance to match the wood look. It also allows you to synchronize the lighting with the music from the app, so that it follows the rhythm of it.

Wood look (although plastic remains)

The big difference with the previous panels therefore is its wood finish. It is not wood as such what we have but PVC that simulates wood grain. Nanoleaf says that it is ideal for those who want a warmer and calmer decoration in the house as opposed to a totally technological one.

The Nanoleaf Elements kit includes 7 wood-look hexagonal panels, 7 mounting plates, double-sided tape, and linkers to connect the panels together, as well as a power cord. Its price? About $ 300, with $ 100 expansions to add three extra panels.

Nanoleaf also has on the market in addition to panels other lighting products such as smart bulbs or LED strips. All of them controllable from the app and with the possibility of customizing them or even connecting them to external services and home automation ecosystems. On the other hand, there are always alternatives, as in this case LaMetric Sky.

