South Korean authorities said they are already undergoing a second wave of COVID-19 infections due to the continued appearance of outbreaks

South Korea reported the first case of contagion coronavirus produced among students at one school, after the country began reopening schools in stages in May.

Two fifth-grade students primary (between 10 and 11 years old) in a high school Daejeon (130 kilometers south of Seoul) tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

Both had been in direct contact with another student who tested positive on Monday and whose infection originates from an outbreak linked to a door-to-door sales company in Daejeon that totals more than 50 infected.

This is the first time that the Asian country detects the virus transmission in the classrooms.

The authorities have tested the 25 students who coincided in the classroom with the infected student between June 22 and 24 and has put them in quarantine.

Even if South Korea, which did not resort to confinement and did not close borders, is one of the countries that has best managed the pandemic thanks to its contact tracking, the authorities have assured that the country is already facing a second wave of infections due to the continuous appearance of new outbreaks.

These new sprouts are mainly linked to churches or temples, door-to-door sales companies or work centers.

Just today, the Korean Center for Communicable Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 51 new infections of COVID-19, of which 35 are of local transmission.

Of those 35, 20 correspond to the region around Seoul, which in June absorbed approximately 90 percent of new cases.

In turn, 12 infections were reported in Gwangju (southwest of the country), apparently linked to an outbreak in a Buddhist temple.

In total, the Asian country has 12,850 infected with coronavirus, although only 955 (7.4 percent of the total) are active cases. In South Korea, 282 people have died from the virus, leaving a fatality rate of 2.19 percent.

With information from .