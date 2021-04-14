Elektron quasar. another wild discharge

Almost a year ago, Elektron Innovativ presented its electric supercar Elektron One1,341 horsepower (1,000 kilowatts) and zero emissions propulsion; intended to debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Now the German-based company is called Elektron Motors and officially reveals a new model. The Elektron Quasar, also a hypercar, is much more powerful than its predecessor.

According to the manufacturer, Quasar It is destined to produce more than 2,300 hp (1,715 kW), generated by its four electric motors, one in each wheel. This configuration comprises what the company calls the Elektron Smart Torque Vectoring System (ESTV), very useful on the track due to its tremendous power. The entire electric motor train will have a total weight of approximately 1,500 kilograms.

Gallery: Other images of the new hypercar from Elektron Motors.

.

With the above, the Quasar is rated to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.65 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 450 km / h.

Of course, these figures were stated in a press release, and can be confirmed only until Elektron Motors begins production of the model in 2023. Del Quasar will only make 99 copies, delivered to their buyers within three years. Its advertised price is $ 2.6 million.

Photos: Quasar, the new and more powerful sports car from Elektron Motors.

.

As for the previous Elektron One, Armağan Arabul, CEO of the company, said that it is not canceled but postponed. Future buyers of the less powerful Elektron will have to wait eight more months after the Quasar’s launch.

.