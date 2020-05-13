Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas, assured that they will only continue with the essential activities in their companies in compliance with the emergency agreement established by the federal government. Read AMLO announces closure of Coppel and Elektra

Grupo Salinas has argued in recent days that the sale of items such as scooters, stoves and microwaves are essential activities, so it has kept its Elektra stores open.

Today, more than ever, Elektra is essential for Mexico and the millions of Mexicans who need the products and services we provide them. pic.twitter.com/wlkQ2Nyar1 – Elektra Stores (@Tiendas_Elektra)

May 4, 2020

Last week, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Mexico City government, said they would seek to ensure that only the banking areas of the Elektra stores were those that remained open and that the sale of household goods was not allowed.

“We reiterate our support and absolute backing for the economic reopening strategy with responsibility announced today by the President; only in this way can we face the challenges that come, take care of those who have the least and recover the future of # Mexico,” Salinas Pliego tweeted.

However, the businessman did not detail whether he would close the areas of his Elektra stores that were not related to banking operations, which are considered essential activities.

Also on their page they announce that they are still working

Although this day, during the morning conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it was stated that the Elektra and Coppel stores would finally close their operations during the coronavirus health crisis, something else is reported on the Elektra website.

Upon entering the site, an advertisement appears indicating that the activities will continue, and that the stores will continue to operate from nine in the morning to nine at night, every day of the week.

In the same way, it offers the option to buy the products online and provides a phone number. However, marking it only receives the response from a recorder:

“Dear user: we are carrying out a maintenance window. At the moment we do not have service. We suggest you call later.”

