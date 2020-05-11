“As the President said, and in compliance with the agreement to attend to the emergency, only the essential activities of Grupo Salinas will continue”

Ricardo Salinas supports the AMLO government

Regeneration, May 11, 2020. Businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas and owner of Elektra stores, expressed his support for President AMLO on Twitter.

The owner of Elektra expressed his support Absolute to the strategy of economic reopening and before the pandemic, by the current democratic government.

Ricardo Salinas indicated that only in this way can they face the challenges that come, take care of those who have the least and recover the future of Mexico.

This Monday, López Obrador announced that since last week Elektra stores closed to the public.

Recognition to President AMLO

“As the President said, and in compliance with the agreement to deal with the emergency, only the essential activities of Grupo Salinas will continue …”

«…, complying with all hygiene measures, we continue to stand side by side with the millions of Mexicans who trust and count on us»: Ricardo Salinas Pliego

Freedom of expression in Mexico

On the social network, the businessman recognized the democratic spirit of the AMLO government.

“Aware of the difficulties being experienced, he celebrated the government’s commitment and efforts to take care of all lives at medical and economic risk,” said Salinas Pliego.

I recognize and respect Mr. President @lopezobrador_ for his democratic spirit and respect for freedom of expression. Aware of the difficulties being experienced, I celebrate the government’s commitment and efforts to care for all lives at medical and economic risk. – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) May 11, 2020