The Ministry of Labor reported that Elektra promised to close its 1,200 branches in the country due to the health emergency.

After being identified as one of the companies that refuse to close despite the health emergency for COVID-19, Elektra promised to suspend its activities this week.

We report that since last Tuesday, Elektra executives promised to close their 1,200 points of sale this week, except for financial services that are essential according to the health authority. – Luisa Alcalde (@LuisaAlcalde) May 7, 2020

On May 4, the company noted that inside its stores 100 percent compliance with the measures of hygiene and healthy distance to prevent the new coronavirus.

Likewise, he assured that their opening was supported by the fact that they offer essential products and services such as the transmission and reception of remittances, the sale of telephone equipment, household appliances, and computer and television equipment, as well as motorcycles.

Regarding the 4 appeals filed by Elektra, we have been notified that three suspensions were granted exclusively to operate financial services, an activity not questioned by the STPS as it is essential according to the Ministry of Health. – Luisa Alcalde (@LuisaAlcalde) May 7, 2020

However, this Thursday the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa María Mayor, He reported that Elektra He promised to close its 1,200 points of sale.

He explained that of the four shelters that the company presented, three were granted to operate financial services, “Activity not questioned by the STPS for being essential according to the Ministry of Health.”

In this and other cases, the STPS will continue with its inspection operations to verify compliance with sanitary measures. – Luisa Alcalde (@LuisaAlcalde) May 7, 2020

Mayor Luján added that he will remain pending compliance with the measure.

