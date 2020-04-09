Elektra is trending to remain open in contingency | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican department store was placed on trends in the social network Twitter thanks to the fact that businessman Ricardo Salinas has announced that the store will remain open at the disposal of our country, because according to: “Electra: Mexico needs us.”

Many people find themselves criticizing what they know about the danger employees are going through when they go to work to a place where they can easily catch infections.

Ricardo Salinas, owner of Elektra stores, gives a sample of business fascism. What He seeks to continue making money. Still above the corpses of those infected without forgetting his neo-Nazi ideas. What they propose is to place the elderly and the sick in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/jWi2b5qzyn – CDMX Citizen Complaint (@DCCDMX)

April 8, 2020

Some even assure that a department store is not necessary at the moment, since there is no job, no money, who would need to go buy something and they emphasize that much less in a store where they give such long terms and with such inflated interests.

Still others are ensuring that at this time no one needs the collectors of the department store arriving at their doors to take away the little money they still keep, because at the moment millions of people have become unemployed and are in such great uncertainty. of not knowing how they are going to get to pay their bills or simply the fact of continuing to eat.

While the businessman assures that Mexico needs these department stores, many others comment on the social network that what they need is that they be given more time to pay or that payments take a few months.

In no company have payments been deferred, not even in basic services is being implemented in this country, speaking of Mexico, when in other countries such as Spain companies are receiving government support, giving minimum wages to 75% of their workers, which are at home just waiting for all this to end.

“Today Mexico needs us, Elektra remains open to serve those millions of Mexicans who have our essential products and services,” he told #In the morning Grupo Salinas Vice President of Information, Tristán Canales pic.twitter.com/QJx0inhm05 – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL)

April 8, 2020

While many mock and laugh with this trend, many others find themselves suffering seriously, so it seems alarming that in social networks it is only taken with a mocking tone.

However, if there are some very funny memes about it, as users comment that they have no choice but to take it with the best possible humor, since even though they have shouted and made tenures about it, no one has heard or supported them. what we will have to wait to see what happens.

Salinas Pliego, the second richest man in Mexico, favored by the 4t giving lessons in morality. Elektra stores will remain open, he says, because underprivileged people need to buy: refrigerators, microwave ovens, TVs, and computers. – Anarch (@ana__rios)

April 8, 2020

The Elektra and Coppel stores are open and full steam. In short, membership has privileges. But I wonder: How is it possible that SOMEONE, in this moment of economic uncertainty, that we do not know if we will have a job or how much we will earn, BUY them? I do not understand… – Alejandra De Nicolás (@Janivora)

April 8, 2020

Elektra has become a Tendency due to the miserable and little empathy that Ricardo Salinas is, in his telecommunications subsidiary, in addition to not taking the necessary sanitary measures, they ask them for overtime in exchange for a screen, eye that they have to win in a raffle .

Mean. – Alberto. (@OtroAlberto)

April 8, 2020

.