The Secretary of Labor, Luisa Maria Alcalde, stated that Elektra It is one of the companies that do not obey the closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after being criticized last week for not including that business in the breaches. Read Manufacturing Orders Fall to Record Low

The official indicated that Elektra refuses to close in different parts of the country and has more than 10,000 workers. The places where they detected that Elektra does not comply are in CDMX, Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Edomex, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, Querétaro, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

The labor secretary, Luisa María Alcalde, spoke about companies that have not stopped activities despite the contingency. Photo: Reforma

In addition, the headquarters at Insurgentes Sur 3579, in Tlalpan, in Mexico City. The Ministry of Labor also pointed out Autofin in CDMX, which is dedicated to selling vehicles, to the company Campeche, in Campeche, which has 190 workers and to a maquiladora in Saltillo, Coahuila, which has more than 100 workers.

Read Analysts expect 7.1% drop in Mexican GDP this year

Read Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Monday May 4, 2020

They claimed in networks omission of the Government

“And Elektra?” became a trend in social networks on Monday, April 27, after the omission of the name of Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s company from the federal government’s list of businesses that fail to comply with the restrictions of the health crisis.

With 21,300 tweets until 2:45 p.m., users of social networks highlighted that the Federal Government’s Secretary of Labor, Luisa Maria Alcalde, did not mention this Salinas Pliego company, also owner of TV Azteca, in the morning. , which has not closed its branches despite the pandemic.

In the messages, users of the social network highlighted the businessman’s closeness to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Why are they even exhibiting Coppel and not Elektra? Both are open and they are competition. Of course, because one is (de) Salinas Pliego, a friend of López Obrador. That is worse than doing nothing, since it benefits one. Separate and the economic power of the politician #TaxTheRich “, wrote Máximo Ernesto Jaramillo Molina (@ rojo_neón).

“I am a client of Elektra in Tehuacán, Puebla, the branch that is in front of the plaza the promenade has dropped its ceiling, and still it is working, and it exposes to the clients and employees, that without knowing we went to make a good payment, those businessmen FiFis don’t lose, “Maria Luisa tweeted (@ HaNiLu04).

Another user, Xavier Dorantes (@xaenjasso) tweeted: “If Elektra’s justification is that it is a Bank, then Coppel has Bancoppel which is the same, or is it that in this Q4 not all are measured with the same stick? Elektra could only provide bank service and close the rest of its stores as it is still open and without being balconyed. “

For her part, analyst Denise Dresser affirmed that the slogan “no one over the law” does not apply to the President’s friends.

The government exhibits companies that have not closed, that defy authority, that put the lives of their workers at risk But it does not include Elektra and others by Ricardo Salinas Pliego Because that slogan of the president “nobody above the law” does not apply to his friends pic.twitter.com/ycBguh8Nkv – Denise Dresser (@DeniseDresserG)

April 27, 2020

Héctor Márquez (@jiots) ironically: “It seems that he bought the presidency from 6 years in Elektra.”

.