Finally Elektra complied with quarantine, sent a letter with her opinion, but she complied. Thus, it goes from 87% to 95% of non-priority companies that comply

Elektra and Coppel comply with quarantine

Regeneration, May 11, 2020. AMLO reported in La Mañanera that both Elektra and Coppel comply with the quarantine. In addition, the Secretary of Labor, María Luisa Alcalde reported that there are 95% of non-essential companies that comply with quarantine.

The president stressed that a few days ago when the who’s who started in the quarantine compliance by companies did not comply with 13%, today only 5% do not comply.

“When we started doing this review, I think they weren’t 13 percent, last week it dropped to 6; and now it’s already 5 percent“He reported.

In this regard, he ruled for full compliance by the remaining companies.

– «(…), and I hope that next week the number will continue to decrease of establishments that do not comply with the health emergency plan ».

In the introduction of the topics to be discussed during the circular dialogue with the press, he detailed details of the Elektra closure, since they sent a letter to the executive.

– «In this week it was achieved that the Elektra stores are closed; that was the decision of the company executives »revealed.

Without mentioning details of the content of Elektra’s letter, AMLO thanked Coppel.

The President acknowledged that it was a closing of his own will by the companies:

– «They sent me a letter, giving their points of view, questioning some measures that have been taken ..:»

«(…), They have their conception of how our strategy is being carried out; they are critical … »

Right to disagree, the important thing is that they close, it is appreciated, said the first president of Mexico.

«(…), But I understand their right to disagree, it is part of democracy, they decide to listen and close their stores and leave only the essential; I appreciate this attitude ».

The foregoing in the case of Elektra, on Coppel, reported simply: “The same in the case of Coppel.”

95% of companies comply

Labor Secretary Luisa María Alcalde said that so far 95 percent of companies in Mexico that do not carry out essential activities have entered quarantine.

He explained that within the 5% of companies that have refused those that carry out sale, repair and maintenance of vehicles are counted.

In addition to department stores and non-essential goods trade.

– «The sale of cars is not essential«, Recalled María Luisa.

He detailed companies that refuse to stop their activities, for example Distribuidora de Bicicletas Benotto S.A. de C.V; in Iztacalco.

Other examples presented during the Mañanera were, at CdMx Auto Uno Motriz, in Chilpancingo.

And also, Office Max; in Michoacán and Bloquera Moderna, in Mexicali.