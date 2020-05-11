May 11, 2020 | 8:11 am

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that he received a letter from Grupo Elektra executives in which they agreed to close their stores, however, they questioned the measures taken by the government to deal with the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Last week, the firm was identified as one of the companies that had failed to comply with the suspension of operations despite the fact that its activities are not considered essential.

In this week, the Elektra stores were closed, this was a decision of the company’s managers; They sent me a letter making their views known, questioning some measures that have been taken, they have their conception of how our strategy is being carried out, they are critical, but exercising their right to dissent, which is part of democracy, they decide to listen and close their stores, leaving only what is essential as established in the decree,

AMLO stated during his usual morning conference.

The company, owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, reported a few days ago that it was only offering its essential services such as remittances, telephone products, household appliances and motorcycles.

In this sense, López Obrador also recognized Coppel stores, which likewise began to close their stores.

The head of the executive recognized the support of the people in this crisis derived from the COVID-19 that until Sunday had infected 35,022 people and caused the death of 3,465 people in Mexico.

We could not have come out of this pandemic, of this crisis, if we did not have the support of the people and we did it without coercive measures. In other countries there are prohibitions on going outside,

López Obrador stressed.

The Secretary of Labor, Ana Luisa Alcalde, reported that 95% of monitored companies have complied with the closure of their operations, while the greatest non-compliance is in those related to the sale of cars, department stores and the trade of non-essential products .