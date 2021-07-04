Elegend EL1: Tribute in a retro electric key to the great Audi Sport Quattro

Despite its history and importance, its name doesn’t resonate as strongly as it should. And it’s not because we forget about him, but the Audi Sport Quattro Looks like he’s anesthetized by the Volkswagen Group. For those of you who do not know, it is one of the most loved sports cars by fans of four wheels and a technological forerunner. Besides that it was one of the first models of the firm of the four rings to popularize the all-wheel drive «quattro».

Be that as it may, the return of the legendary Audi Sport Quattro it seems more distant than ever. That is, if we focus on the “legally established” channels. Yes, because although the German consortium does not seem to see profitability in a possible reissue, there is another firm that has launched into the ring. We refer to Elegend EL1, a kind of retro-electric version of the model that swept the World Rally Championship between 1981 and 1986.

The Elegend EL1 has three electric motors and a final output of 816 hp

As you can see, the Elegend EL1 design drinks “cheekily” in the style of the Audi Sport Quattro. Not surprisingly, it is not a copy, as it has its own design elements that make it an attractive product. Among them we can highlight a muscular front with integrated optics in the grill. The black mask wraps the whole and extends over the bumper. In addition, in its shape, it has three openings at the base of the hood.

The side view of the Elegend EL1 is also similar to that of the Sport Quattro, although it stands out for its rear view mirrors per camera. Confirmation comes from taking a look at the body shape, the wheel arches or the position of the «C» pillar. As a complement, it has 19-inch alloy wheels in the front train and 20 inches in the rear. Finally there is the rear, with simple LED optics and a small spoiler that crowns the hatchback.

Inside doors the Elegend EL1’s design is minimalist to the extreme. Among the elements that make it up, we have four screens of different sizes. One is to rule the infotainment system and another for the configurable digital instrument panel. The remaining two are necessary to see what the exterior mirrors register. Ultimately we have a low-volume central tunnel with simple lines.

Finally we will talk about his technique. Under its skin we have a carbon fiber chassis that will keep its final weight below 1,700 kilos. As for the powertrain, we have three electric motors that deliver 816 hp that feed on a 90 kWh battery. The benefits will be at high altitude, with an acceleration of 2.8 seconds and a peak of 255 kilometers per hour. Its autonomy? It is expected to be about 400 kilometers …

When will the EL1 hit the market…?

For the moment the arrival on the market of the Elegend EL1 is a mystery. Those responsible for the German startup have indicated that they will start the validation tests in 2022. However, they have already indicated that its production will be limited to 30 units with an estimated price of 890 thousand euros plus taxes. After him more models should arrive, although we will have to see the evolution of this project to see if their plans go as they want …

Source – Elegend