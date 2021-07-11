Elegant silhouette, Maribel Guardia shows off her great physiognomy | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model, conductive Y Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia has not stopped impressing her loyal followers on social networks, sharing all kinds of Photographs in which her beautiful figure is the center of attention, in addition to the beautiful and elegant dresses that carries with great finesse.

All thanks to the fact that, as we have been talking about previously, the actress is receiving various sets of clothes and products directly to your home so that you can use them, try them and first-hand you can recommend them to your followers so that they can also buy them, tagging in their publications to the respective stores of clothes that make these exchanges.

You may also be interested in: Sculptural at 62, Adriana Miranda or Maribel Guardia

The textile piece that we are talking about at this time, we can say that it looks quite good, more for the fact that it denotes a lot of elegance and distinction on his part, something that his fans recognized immediately, because up to this moment he has gathered almost 200 thousand reactions from them, at least, in the application of the snapshots, Instagram.

That’s right, his followers gave him their respective likes and also came to comment on how much they enjoy his entertainment pieces and how good he looks at his 62-year-old, who instead of looking like they are getting old. She is getting younger and younger and, therefore, very beautiful, besides that we cannot deny that she wears the dress with such distinction that it could not be passed unnoticed in the aforementioned social network.

In the snapshot we can see that one of the huge windows of his house works perfectly for this type of shots which the professional photographer who is responsible for producing all his content is responsible for capturing, with which he keeps his millions more than happy of admirers.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

As cannot be missed, Guardia accompanied his images, where he appears in profile and later in front, showing off his outlined and curvy heart attack silhouette to the fullest, with a beautiful message for all his followers: “If it is good to live, it is still better to dream, and best of all wake up ”.

There is no doubt that this woman will never stop surprising us with her charming publications, which do nothing but fascinate the audience on the internet.