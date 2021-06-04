Elegance and passion, Maribel Guardia wastes beauty in her dress | INSTAGRAM

After having traveled to Las Vegas to perform again on stage Maribel Guardia is back at home and ready to continue modeling those elegant and beautiful clothing sets that come to her home from the clothing store she represents.

That’s right, this time we will address a new photography placed on his official Instagram in which again he used the Colour Red to show off your great beauty and look elegant also with this red dress passion and she proved to be a passionate woman for what she does.

In the photograph we can see that he is wearing a flower arrangement on her head, in addition to her red dress combined with sneakers of the same color that have studs-like details that really look great.

Of course, her hair is well ironed, arranged and a smile to spread the great happiness that she has to continue alive, with Health and now enjoying his first days with 62 years.

There is no doubt that the beauty of Maribel Guardia seems to improve with each passing moment, her charms and legs look perfect, exercised and firm, a very arduous work that cost her a lot in her gym.

It is worth mentioning that she has her own personal gym at home lined with photographs of herself since she started in show business until today, always looking beautiful and receiving this motivation from herself.

Recently we were able to see how she celebrated her birthday surrounded by her family and also giving herself the opportunity to travel to present her show to Las Vegas in a concert that is the first of many to come for her career.

Maribel Guardia is more than happy to be able to return to her audience and she felt the warmth, the love and all the affection they have for her, between the shouts, applause and the morning songs, which they also sang to her when they were all together watching her enjoying her imposing presence on the stage.