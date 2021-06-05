Elegance and beauty, Daniella Chávez wears a black outfit | INSTAGRAM

If today we add the beauty and the elegance we will result in the beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez who was in charge of placing a few photographs as a publication in her Official instagram in which she appears with a black outfit that made her look more than spectacular.

The entertainment piece has achieved more than 80,000 likes in a little less than a day and the comment box has been filled with compliments and positive messages from its loyal audience that is more happy to be able to see it this way.

And is that the young woman posed at different angles from the front back to the side and even made a close-up of her charms some photos that will happen to make some of the favorites of her audience, because in truth that black dress looks too good combining it also with a jacket of the same color and sunglasses.

Immediately his Instagram was filled with excited fans who realized that these photographs are very special for her and for them because she never wears gloves, something that defined her look quite a bit now that the style of “Cruella”.

Best of all, the Chilean influencer came out to premiere this outfit with her friends and toast to life once again celebrating that she is healthy and full of success in her career.

But that does not end and the young woman also shared a couple of stories to expand a bit what we could see about her new outfit, some videos where she appears with her friends walking as the beautiful woman and the boss of her own life that she is. .

He was visiting elegant places always with the best views of Miami, Florida, the city in which he always dreamed of living and that now you are fulfilling his dream and enjoying it to the fullest.

Finally, it is also important to mention that he posted some stories while he was bathing in his pool, some images that really made an impact and that were shared among fans, although they are just a few hours away from disappearing from his profile, so we invite you to go and give him a look before, Show News will take care of keeping them and sharing them with you later.