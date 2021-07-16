Electrostimulation could effectively treat dysphagia

07/16/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The dysphagia Oropharyngeal is a swallowing disorder, the mechanism by which the human being passes food, saliva and liquids from the mouth to the stomach in an efficient and safe way.

During this tour, at the height of the pharynx there is a crossroads between the stomach and airways.

The muscular and sensitive mechanism of this area must work properly to prevent food from taking the wrong path and entering the airway.

And when this complex precision mechanism fails and is not safe, we are faced with dysphagia and consequences can be very serious if it is not detected in time.

50% of dysphagia cases are due to stroke

The origin of this swallowing disorder may be due to multiple causes such as neurodegenerative diseases, head or neck surgeries, cancer treatments and neurological diseases.

In fact, oropharyngeal dysphagia is caused in 50% of cases by having suffered a ictus.

And it is associated with severe complications such as malnutrition, dehydration, respiratory infections and aspiration pneumonia, one of the main causes of death in the first year after stroke.

Even so, nowadays there is no treatment active that allows the rehabilitation of the swallowing function.

A safe and effective alternative

Within the different initiatives of investigation carried out to address this alteration, a project based on the electrical stimulation transcutaneous.

A study developed by researchers from the CIBER of Hepatic and Digestive Diseases (CIBEREHD) at the Hospital de Mataró that has just been published in the journal Neurorehabilitation and Neural Repair.

This analysis concludes that this technique is a safe and effective therapeutic alternative for the treatment of oropharyngeal dysphagia (OD) after a stroke.

The team of CIBEREHD researchers led by Pere Clavé at the Hospital de Mataró developed a randomized controlled clinical trial in which a total of 90 patients with post-stroke oropharyngeal dysphagia.

The experts applied a transcutaneous electrical stimulation therapy (TSE) to 2 levels of stimulation, sensory and motor.

Patients were treated with up to two cycles (6 months apart) of 15 1-hour TSE sessions over two weeks, and the team monitored their progress for a year.

«This is the first study to evaluate the long term effect, with 1 year of follow-up, of this therapy in patients with chronic post-stroke dysphagia ”, the researchers emphasize.

Long term results

The conclusions of this work confirmed that transcutaneous electrical stimulation is a therapy safe and effective for patients with this oropharyngeal alteration.

«No adverse effects were found relevant associated with therapy and significant improvements were observed in comparison with the pre-treatment evaluation and with respect to the control group ”, explains Pere Clavé.

Specifically, therapy reduced the severity of dysphagia, improved oropharyngeal motor response including protection of the airway, and reduced the need to thicken fluids in these patients.

These effects, in addition, they kept after one year of follow-up.

«The results of this article open the door to the application of TSE therapy in routine clinical practice, rehabilitating the swallowing function of patients with post-stroke dysphagia and improving their prognosis and quality of life ”, concludes Dr. Clavé.

The multidisciplinary team that has carried out the study includes speech therapists (V. Arreola), clinical researchers (O. Ortega, D. Alvarez-Berdugo, L. Rofes, N. Tomsen), neurologists (C. Cabib, D. Muriana) and a biostatistics (E. Palomera) of the CIBEREHD group at the Fundació Salut del Consorci Sanitari del Maresme.