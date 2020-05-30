ESports are not something typical of the last ten years in the video game industry. Already in the 90s we could find authentic tournaments, organized almost locally, of classic games like Counter Strike or Quake 3, two of the benchmarks in the field of shooters. Today it is true that the electronic sports scene has explored new genres that previously did not go beyond the typical tournament with friends.

ESports generate millions of euros year after year. Without going any further and despite the health crisis, games linked to electronic sports such as League of Legends or Counter Strike Global Offensive have experienced incredible growth at the player level, long before the pandemic, although the celebration of events and face-to-face tournaments has canceled.

It is then the online component The first feature that every eSport game should have. From the hand it is linked it is also linked competitive factor. In other words, add game modes that promote competitiveness. This can range from tournaments organized within the title itself, such as the FIFA 20 Cups; or online aspects as simple as the Team of Call of Duty Duel.

Another of the details that should never be overlooked when we talk about an eSports game is related to a level playing field. Each and every user must be able to play with no difference other than their ability. We find two models in this field: free games or free to play (League of Legends or Fortnite) or those that require a previous payment (Call of Duty, FIFA 20 or Overwatch, for example).

Cited all the characteristics to take into account, it is up to the distributors to give a full support to the competitive component. Blizzard, Valve, Epic GamesRiot Games or EA Sports, are currently the best known. They take care of organize tournaments and leagues both face-to-face and online. In the first, in-person leagues and tournaments, sponsors and brands create their team of players, who will try to achieve the highest place in the table or take the precious trophy.

But you don’t have to be a member of an eSports team to have the competitive gene. Many Fortnite players, for example, have made a name for themselves as professional players because of their skill and stream games online. It is here where platforms like Twitch also come into play, through which you can make yourself known and demonstrate how well you defend yourself in games.

In the middle of 2020 the boom in eSports is more than obvious. Recent titles like Valorant are called to pick up some of the success that continues to reap games like League of Legends. The new tactical shooter from Riot Games includes all the aforementioned features: it is completely free, it has a competitive mode in which to climb positions and the baggage of the studio with tournaments and leagues leaves the door open for us to see its first official steps in a few months in eSports.