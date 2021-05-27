Electronic refereeing systems will replace the linesmen in tennis matches

Australian Open matches could be played without linesmen for health reasons in order to reduce the presence of people on the court. For this reason, the electronic refereeing system and the assistance of the ‘hawk eye’ cameras will be used to warn with recorded voices when the ball does not enter the margins of the court or in the service boxes.

The Australian Open has become the first Grand Slam to dispense with referees on all its courts. Novak Djokovic, a professional tennis player, stated at Roland Garros that “with all my respect for the tradition and culture of our sport, having such advanced technology there is absolutely no reason to keep the lines”.

In relation to this issue, there are various opinions that are positioned by the advancement of technology and others point to the traditional method, as is the case of Rafa Nadal. The Spanish tennis player commented that “everyone will have their opinions and they are all valid, but I like the traditional court better. I like that the human part intervenes in what is sport, because it adds more value and has more grace ”.

How the technology works

The hawk eye system has been tested and is effective as Within a tenth of a second after the ball hits the ground, visual and audio signals will be sent to the chair umpire from a replay bunker that will control the monitors.

In the event that the audio system fails, there will be a light placed on the referee’s chair that will continue to indicate if the ball has been bad.. In order for the show to retain ‘human traits’, the built-in voices will yell ‘out’, ‘missing’ or ‘missing foot’ in various languages ​​and with different voices.

James Japhet, an executive at Hawk-Eye North America, told The New York Times that “having a human voice still screaming out loud instead of using a beep or some other sound was an important part of making sure that the feeling of the sport will not change ”.

