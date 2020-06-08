Electron cryomicroscopy, an imaging technique that has brought about a radical change, has just produced the most detailed that it has yet offered: the atoms of a protein are individually discerned in them.

Thanks to having achieved atomic resolution by means of electron cryomicroscopy (cryo-ME), researchers will be able to know with unprecedented precision the functioning of proteins that cannot be easily examined using other imaging techniques. , like X-ray crystallography.

This achievement, reported by two laboratories in late May, consolidates cryo-ME’s position as the dominant tool in mapping the three-dimensional conformations of proteins, scientists say. Ultimately, these structures will be used by researchers to find out how proteins work in disease and health, and thus find better drugs with fewer side effects.

«It is a true milestone, there is no doubt. There is nothing left to break. For resolution, it was the last barrier, “says Holger Stark, a biochemist and electron microscopist at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Gottingen, Germany; directed one of the studies. The other was led by Sjors Scheres and Radu Aricescu, structural biologists at the Molecular Biology Laboratory of the Medical Research Council (MRC-LMB), in Cambridge, UK. Both articles were pre-published on the bioRxiv server on May 22.

“Real ‘atomic resolution’ is a true milestone,” adds John Rubinstein, a structural biologist at the University of Toronto in Canada. “Obtaining atomic-resolution structures of many proteins will still be a daunting task because there are other difficulties, such as protein flexibility,” he also says.

Break borders

Cryo-ME is a technique that has been around for decades. To determine the shape of sudden frozen samples, he shoots electrons at them and records the resulting images. Advances in the detection of bouncing electrons in the sample and image analysis programs catalyzed a “resolution revolution” that began around 2013. With this, protein structures were achieved sharper than ever, almost as Good ones like those obtained with X-ray crystallography, an older technique that infers structures from the diffraction patterns that protein crystals create when bombarded with X-rays.

Subsequent advances in equipment and programming led to further improvements in the resolution of the structures obtained by cryo-ME. But scientists had to rely heavily on X-ray crystallography to get images with atomic resolution. However, it may take months or years to crystallize a protein; Furthermore, many important proteins in medicine do not form crystals that can be used. Cryo-ME, by contrast, requires only that the protein be in a purified solution.

Atomic resolution maps are accurate enough to unequivocally discern the position of individual protein atoms with a resolution of around 1.2 ångströms (1.2 x 10-10 meters). These structures are especially useful to know how enzymes work and to use that wisdom in the search for drugs that block their activity.

To increase the resolution of cryo-MS, the two teams worked with a protein, apoferritin. Its stability is stony; This is why it has served as a testing ground for cryo-EM. The previous resolution record was 1.54 ångströms.

The teams then used technological improvements to take pictures of the apoferritin. Stark’s team obtained a protein structure with a resolution of 1.25 ångströms; he used an instrument that makes electrons travel at similar speeds before hitting the sample, thereby increasing the resolution of the resulting images. Scheres, Aricescu, and their group used a different technology to fire the electrons at similar speeds. They also took advantage of a technology that reduces the noise generated when some electrons are thrown uncontrollably from the protein sample; They also came in handy with a more sensitive camera for electron detection. Their structure with 1.2 ångströms resolution is so complete, Scheres says, that they were able to make loose atoms protrude, both in the protein and in the surrounding water molecules.

Stark estimates that by merging the technologies, resolutions of around 1 ångström can be reached, but not much more. “It is almost impossible for cryo-MS to get below 1 ångström,” he says. Obtaining such a resolution structure with current technology would take “several hundred years of data recording and would require unrealistic computing power and data storage capacity,” his team estimates.

See clearly

Scheres and Aricescu also tested their improvements with a simplified form of protein, the so-called GABAA receptor. The protein is found in the membrane of neurons and targets general anesthesia, anxiolytics, and many other drugs. Last year, the Aricescu team used the cryo-ME to map it with a resolution of 2.5 ångströms. But with the new devices, they obtained a resolution of 1.7 ångströms, and even more in some key parts of the protein. “It was like removing a blindfold,” says Aricescu. “With that resolution, each ångström medium opens up an entire universe.”

The structure revealed never-before-seen details in the protein, including the bagging water molecules where the chemical histamine is found. “It is a gold mine for structure-based drug design,” says Aricescu, as it shows how a drug can displace water molecules, with the possible result that drugs with fewer side effects are obtained.

A GABAA atomic resolution map, which is not as stable as apoferritin, presents many difficulties, Scheres says. “I don’t think it’s impossible, but it is very impractical”: a huge amount of data would have to be collected. But other improvements, particularly in the preparation of protein samples, could pave the way for GABAA atomic resolution structures and other biomedically important proteins. Protein solutions are frozen in small gold racks; With modifications, those grids could keep proteins even quieter.

“Everyone has been thrilled and amazed at how far the MRC-LMB and Max Planck groups have come,” says Radostin Danev, cryo-ME specialist at the University of Tokyo. But he agrees that sample preparation is the greatest difficulty that the specialty faces when viewed with more unstable molecules. “Achieving resolutions below 1.5 ångströms, or even 2, will remain accessible for a long time only to well-behaved samples,” he says.

Advances are sure to consolidate cryo-ME’s position as the tool to draw on in most structural studies, Scheres says. Pharmaceutical companies, who crave atomic resolutions, may be even more willing to switch to cryo-ME. But Stark believes that X-ray crystallography will retain some of its appeal. When a protein can be crystallized, although this is a “when”, crystallography is relatively efficient in the generation in a short period of time of protein structures for thousands of possible drugs. But generating enough data for structures achieved with cryo-ME with very high resolution still takes a few hours or days.

“Each of these techniques still has its pros and cons,” says Stark. “Lots of articles and reviews have been published that say these latest advances in cryo-ME are going to be the warning of X-ray death. I doubt it.”

Ewen Callaway / Nature News

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Nature Research Group.

References: Ka Man Yip et al., “Breaking the next Cryo-EM resolution barrier – Atomic resolution determination of proteins!”, In bioRxiv (2020); “Single-particle cryo-EM at atomic resolutio”, by Takanori Nakane et al., In bioRxiv (2020).