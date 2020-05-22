Before the arrival of all this problem that we know as the Covid-19 pandemic or the coronavirus, e-commerce was already showing considerable progress regarding its adoption by brands and consumers, as well as in the numbers it achieved generating, for example, figures shared by eMarketer reveal that in 2018, in Latin America, it managed to contribute $ 53.2 billion in sales for retailers in the region and by 2019 that figure advanced $ 61.55 billion; For its part, the penetration of e-commerce worldwide was 38.1 percent in 2018, while for 2019 the figure advanced to 42.8 percent, these percentages translated into 2.7 and 3.1 billion users in those years , respectively.

For this year, it was expected that things would continue to progress at the same rate that had been registered in both penetration and sales revenue, however, nobody possibly expected that a virus would arrive that would force millions of people to seclude themselves in their homes and considerably change their consumption habits and the way they shop, thereby benefiting in some way the different businesses that present the option of online shopping and giving a general push to the whole concept of electronic commerce.

The state of e-commerce during the pandemic

Regarding the issue of habits, the clearest change is the one that most people have made the decision to opt for online shopping to avoid going outside and exposing themselves to the coronavirus, in the case of Mexico, we have shared on previous occasions that it has Increased the frequency of consumer purchases by 25 percent within the portals of supermarkets and that, according to AMVO, in the country already 8 out of 10 buyers perceive that generating purchases of products or services via electronic commerce is something / very sure.

As a result of the above, as seen in the graph below, it is highlighted that in the case of Mexico, Kantar has managed to identify that e-commerce revenues in the midst of the pandemic (until April) have grown 900 percent .

Image: Statista

On the other hand, in Latin America, e-commerce revenues have grown 230 percent, that is, they have doubled due to the coronavirus. However, it also highlights that the willingness of consumers in the region to resort to online shopping has increased 78 percent (figure registered until April) due to this same problem.

As could be understood, such a scenario represents a good opportunity for businesses that already have an online presence and for those who are considering doing so, for example, we recently have the case of Miniso in the country, who have decided to capitalize on the opportunity by speeding up the launch of your portal for electronic commerce.

Another brand that has done the same, as reported by ., is the technological Xiaomi. Earlier this month, he launched an e-commerce platform called My Commerce in India to boost sales in this market while people stay at home. With its platform, people can consult the products available in stores near the user’s area and generate purchase orders.

However, not only in Mexico or India are actions of this type seen, also worldwide, and not precisely by opening online stores in all cases, which, incidentally, is a phenomenon that has probably occurred and This is reflected in how the value of the shares of companies such as Shopify, specialized in the development of platforms for managing online stores, has been boosted.

As an example of the above, outside of online stores, there is the Mercedes-Benz effort reported by DigiDay, the automotive brand launched a campaign in the WeChat application, in China, which allows people to have a 360 interior view Grades of your GLB SUV, it is about developing an online experience to motivate vehicle purchases.

Thus, electronic commerce is having an important moment with everything and that can also present challenges for brands, in these months and for those who come, traffic to different sites continues to increase, only in March 14 billion visits to worldwide were generated for retailer sites. But, will this be an event that will leave its mark on e-commerce when all the problems are left behind?

The state of e-commerce after the pandemic

According to companies such as Essential Retail, it is estimated that the coronavirus will have a long-term impact on consumers’ purchasing habits, thereby causing an acceleration in the change towards electronic commerce. This statement is corroborated by what was identified by Kantar in some regions of the European market, the firm points out that the proportion of people who make 50 percent or more of their total online purchases has grown between 25 and 80 percent since The coronavirus problem developed, but in addition, it indicates that 60 percent of the consumers consulted intend to continue shopping at that same scale online once the pandemic has passed, similar or higher figures may exist in the markets worldwide. global.

The aforementioned again indicates that there is an important opportunity for brands and companies that join this trend of adopting electronic commerce or that are already there but it has not been possible to transcend so much for not selling essential products, especially if they want to recover the lost ground before buying products that can be considered essential. Taking up again what was indicated by Essential Retail, it is estimated that the various categories of products beyond those essential in e-commerce, will rebound to levels they already had or even higher once the pandemic ends.

What is a fact is that this entire scenario has managed to highlight the importance of the digital business section, without a doubt, more than one company has been able to verify that having an online store can become crucial in extraordinary times such as these, but can also be a good resource in a normal context.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299