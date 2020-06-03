Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

On May 25, the accused hate crime by the police authorities in the city of Minneapolis, United States on George Floyd, provoked a series of demonstrations that raised a social outbreak in the country as a result of the advance of widespread discrimination in the United States.

The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter It is already a trending topic on the Internet, leading a movement that denounces all acts of police brutality with the event starring Floyd as the main trigger. Riot Games, spoke yesterday condemning the hatred, prejudice and racism that the community must endure.

Now, according to a report by GamesRadar, within days of several companies in the video game industry joining the anti-discrimination campaign, which Electronic Arts announced a fund that will go directly in the fight against this activity.

Specifically, the company will donate up to $ 1 million, as confirmed by CEO Andrew Wilson himself.

“There is still deep-rooted discrimination against the African American / Black community that is deeply unacceptable”

The aforementioned fund will go to organizations that combat racial discrimination both in the United States and throughout the world.

Likewise, the company activated an induction process to avoid this type of conduct within its own company.

