Great news is approaching the world of video games. And while companies currently have to take all kinds of steps to adjust to the current pandemic style of the situation, they do not stop working to provide the best player experience possible. In this case we find Electronic Arts’ future plans that have allowed us to know thanks to the report of financial results.

In this report we have not only been able to take a look at the millionaire sales figures, but mention has also been made of some future plans for the next generation consoles and even for the Nintendo hybrid console, which they mention that they will give more support throughout this year. And, on the other hand, mention is made of four sports games of which we know FIFA, Madden and NHL, being a mystery the fourth installment.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Respawn Entertainment

Among the good results achieved with Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and even the success of Madden NFL 20, the company mentioned that they are currently working on at least 14 video games for this fiscal year. Among these projects are the well-known Burnout Paradise for the Nintendo Switch and the remastering of Command and Conquer. But there is also mention of various mobile games and even a reference to multiple releases for the Nintendo Switch, although these do not specify which will be.

On the other hand, they have indicated that some titles will be added to the initiative to update these for free to the new generation of consoles. And although we do not know what games they will be, they will have a method similar to that already confirmed with Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassins Creed Valhalla. Two titles that will make the great leap from the current generation to the new.