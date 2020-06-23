Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Electronic Arts is one of the most important companies in the electronic entertainment industry, whose profits come from the sale of games and services. Despite this, the company’s plans, like anyone else’s, could change, always obeying market trends. Apparently, the focus of the company will continue to be entertainment in the near future, but this could diversify and go beyond video games.

Today, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson participated in a meeting with investors and, aside from talking about the video game business, shared some plans the company has in mind. As reported by GameStop, something that is striking is that the company could find a good business and venture into gambling, specifically betting.

Electronic Arts believes that gambling could reach its consumers

« On a longer-term horizon, there are another pair of vectors that we believe will drive growth, » said Wilson, referring to betting as one of them. This is so because the company believes that it is important to see the different forms of entertainment through which they can reach the consumer.

“The skills and abilities and experience that we have over the past 40 years in this industry has great application in many large industries. You must think about the future of sport consumption. You must think about the future of entertainment consumption. You have to think about how we attract players through their daily lives with other things that are interesting to them that complement their gaming experience: one of those things could be gambling, ”said the executive director of Electronic Arts.

For now, the idea of ​​betting is far away

Although Electronic Arts already considers the gambling initiative, the truth is that it is still premature, as the company refers to it as something long-term.

« These [metas] they are on a long-term horizon, but we have a large number of projects incubating within the company just now that we think about that horizon of more than 5 years, ”said Wilson.

In this sense, and as Electronic Arts has made it clear on previous occasions, Wilson said that the Project Atlas cloud service will also be a fundamental part of the company’s business. The developer believes it will be so important that more than 1,000 employees work on this ambitious project.

To give you an idea of ​​this company, Electronic Arts has mentioned that its specialized cloud platform will attract more than 1 billion new users, and Wilson commented that it could even offer this service to other industries, markets and categories outside the video game industry.

What do you think of Electronic Arts’ statements? Are you intrigued by the company’s long-term plans? Share your opinion in the comments.

This does not mean that Electronic Arts will stop focusing on the video game industry. On the contrary, the developer remains very committed to this business. At the same meeting, he confirmed that he will support the Nintendo Switch with almost a dozen games and that he will also bring one of his most successful titles of the moment, Apex Legends, to mobiles. He even shared how he will support the next generation of consoles.

