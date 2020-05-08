What a time to be a gamer … Stuck in our houses and without much to do, resorting to video games is a pretty good way to spend your days. If you are one of those who are already consuming up to their titles of 64, this news will please you. Electronic Arts and Google announced an agreement to launch EA titles on Stadia, Google’s cloud-based gaming platform.

To make them more excited, the selected games are not the ones that are left over from the catalog and they want to give them a few laps to recover the investment. Definitely not the case. One of the games coming to Stadia is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the acclaimed action and adventure game from Star Wars. Not bad so far …

The other two titles are a pair that will make sports video game lovers very happy … They are already getting an idea. EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL will also join the platform during the winter. Now the challenges are going to be set up from anywhere. But hang on, if none of these games catch your eye, be a little patient. There are more games to be confirmed in 2021.

“The cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities to play,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “By partnering with Google Stadia, we have the opportunity to offer some creative and innovative gaming experiences on an exciting new platform.”.

The same excitement you have for pitching FIFA, throwing a touchdown pass with your favorite QB, or defending the galaxy with your lightsaber, you share with Google Vice President Phil Harrison. “I can’t wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screen instantly with the simple click of a button”.

Now, we have come this far but what the hell is Stadia… Well it is very simple. Stadia is a new cloud-based gaming platform from Google that lets you enjoy content on select TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets, and phones.