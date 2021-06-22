Electronic and “atomic” skin. the new advance in robotics

06/21/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

The electronic skin It will only become really practical if it is thin enough to be practically imperceptible. Now, scientists could have made that breakthrough. Researchers at Stanford University have developed a new technique that produces “atomically thin” transistors less than 100 nanometers long.. According to the university, that is considerably shorter than the best result that has been had previously.

The team thus accomplished a feat that overcame an obstacle it had long been trying to overcome in flexible technology. While ‘2D’ semiconductors are ideal, they require so much heat to manufacture that they would melt flexible plastic.

The new approach covers glass-coated silicon with a super-thin semiconductor film (molybdenum disulfide) superimposed with nano-patterned gold electrodes. This pproduces a film of only three atoms thick with a temperature close to 815ºC; the conventional plastic substrate would have deformed around 360 ° C. Once the components have cooled down, the equipment can apply the film to the substrate and perform a few “extra fabrication steps” to create a complete structure approximately five microns thick, or one-tenth the thickness of human hair.

It is even ideal for low power use, as can handle high currents at low voltage.

Even so, there is still more work to be done. The researchers want to refine the flexible technology to include wireless technology that enables networking without bulky hardware. The problem is that they would have to find a way to mass produce at reasonable prices.