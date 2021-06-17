Electrified Toyota: hybrids, PHEVs, electric and hydrogen

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

During the second virtual meeting ‘Green Talks’, organized by Gaceta Médica y Muy Interesante, Teresa Ribera, fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco) said: “Let’s imagine for a moment that a virus was spread through the digestive system, how much would we care about the state of the water or the soil?” A stroke of attention on awareness and responsibility towards our planet, which is also the only way of life for us at this time. Something that automotive firms have understood and remedied with all kinds of alternatives to traditional combustion engines. Toyota has undoubtedly pioneered electrification, a milestone that began after the launch of the first generation of the Toyota Prius in 1997. That first production self-charging hybrid will be 25 in 2022 and it was only the wick that started a great change, not only for the Japanese firm, but also for the rest of the automotive industry.

As of June 2021, marketed more than 17 million units of Toyota Prius, the tip of an iceberg that consists of the most complete efficient range on the market. The firm consists of 10 hybrid models, a technology with decades of experience that improves with each launch: Yaris, Yaris Cross, Corolla, Corolla Touring Sports, Corolla Sedan, C-HR, RAV4, Camry, Prius + and the Highlander. Very recently, plug-in hybrid variants have been incorporated, developed as a result of experience in dealing with batteries and electric motors of a conventional hybridization: Prius Plug-in and RAV4 Plug-in.

In terms of electric models, Toyota has not been a leading brand in this technology, betting on continuing with its Beyond Zero vision step by step. In its range we find two commercial models: Proace Electric Van and Proace Verso Electric, indicated for last mile commercial transport. His commitment to complete electrification goes through a more unknown technology based on hydrogen, the most common element on our planet. The representative of this evolution is the Toyota Mirai, powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. We tell you about the electrified Toyota family in the gallery below.