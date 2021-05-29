Electrified Opel range: from the Corsa-e to the new Movano-e

Updated Thursday, May 27, 2021 – 13:43

Opel’s electrical range ranges from the Corsa-e to the Movano-e through the Zafira-e, Mokka-e and Combo-e. The Grandland-x has also been electrified, although as PHEV



The new Opel Movano-e.

The electrified Opel range It is growing like foam. The last to join was the Mokka-e, 100% electric version of the striking urban-cut SUV, but also work ‘on batteries’ the Corsa-e, Combo-e Life, Combo-e Cargo, Zafira e-Life and Vivaro-e. The Grandland X It does not have an electrical only version but it does plug-in, and before the end of the year the successor to the Astra and the new Movano-e, which of course can also move without making noise or polluting.

The Opel Corsa-e.

Opel Corsa-e

The fact that this offer has already become an extended family has been reason for us to have been able to see and drive some (not all) of these models and to highlight their advantages.

Starting with the Corsa-e, it equips a 136 hp and 230 Nm of pair and has a 50 kW / h battery of capacity that weighs 345 kg. Offers 337 km of autonomy official and recharges from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes if we use a 100 kW charger.

Opel’s small model has modes Sport, Normal (in which the performance drops to 109 hp and 220 Nm of torque) and Echo (82 hp and 180 Nm) and offers connected navigator, Intellilux matrix headlights, adaptive cruise control, etc. In addition to its comfort, we liked how well it pushes, with 2.8 seconds to do 0 to 50 km / h and 8.1 seconds to cover 0 to 100.

The Opel Mokka-e.

Opel Mokka-e

The Mokka-e equips the same engine and the same battery, capable of fully recharge in 5h 15 ‘ if we use a charger 100 kW DC or to receive enough energy to do 100 km in 10 minutes. As with the Corsa-e, this battery has a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km.

There are many details of its external image that attract attention, such as the front with the Opel Vizor grille or the possibility of choosing roof and hood in different tone to the rest of the bodywork. But the dimension of its avant-garde is given by its interior, where we discover a 7 “or 12” clock frame and a 7 “or 10” infotainment screen.

The Opel Grandland X PHEV.

Opel Grandland X PHEV

The Grandland X is available in traction versions front or four wheel drive. The first with a 1.6 turbo 180 hp engine to which is added a 110 hp electric motor for a combined power of 225 hp, and the second with the gasoline engine raised to 200 hp and two electric motors, which favors a combined power of 300 hp.

The electric autonomy in both cases surrounds the 57 kilometers and the maximum uncontaminated speed is 135 km / h, but with the help of the heat engine the simpler model achieves 225 km / h and the most powerful one ‘stretches’ to the 235 km / h.

They do not yet equip the front Opel Vizor or the digital clock box, but this is something to change when this year the SUV get a redesign static.

The Opel Combo-e.

Opel Combo-e

Moving on to the field of commercial vehicles, the Opel Combo-e in its Life (passenger) and Cargo (professional) versions has 285 km of autonomy, you can roll to 130 km/ h and depending on the charger you can regenerate your batteries from 0 to 80% in 32 minutes.

It incorporates selectable driving modes and the gear lever has been replaced by the small switch that Opel calls e-toggle.

The Opel Vivaro-e.

Opel Vivaro-e and Zafira-e

And the Vivaro-e closes the range, which has the same engine as the Corsa-e and Mokka-e, allowing you to choose between the 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery and uses an in-vehicle charger of up to 11 kW.

Thanks to this, the Vivaro-e offers autonomies of 230 or 330 km. Of course, the small battery is offered with the short size model (4.6 meters long and from 4.6 to 5.1 cubic meters of capacity) and with the medium size (4.95 meters long and 5 , 3-5.8 cubic meters), while the large battery is also offered in this intermediate size and with the largest (5.3 meters long and 6.1-6.6 cubic meters). And it does not disappoint, by the way, its payload capacity, up to 1,275 kg, not even one 1,000 kg towing capacity.

Of course, the Zafira-e shares all the technology of the Vivaro-e, and is even offered with three different lengths, although it is oriented to its use by passengers who seek spaciousness and comfort for their occupants.

The Opel Zafira-e.

And although it is not available yet, Opel has already developed a hydrogen cell variant of the Vivaro-e that in the place of the batteries equip some hydrogen tanks. Although the hydrogen infrastructure is still too scarce in our country, where if they have easier access to it they will be able to benefit from the 400 km of autonomy it offers without polluting (in fact, a fuel cell car cleans the air around it) and the ability to refuel to full in 3 minutes.

The prices of this electrified range start at 26,990 euros for the Opel Corsa-e (19,990 under the MOVES Plan), 29,000 for the Mokka-e (22,000), 32,600 for the Vivaro-e (23,600) and 44,300 for the Zafira-e (37,300). For the Combo-e there is still no defined price.

