Electrified cars are only 2.3% of the total

Madrid

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – 11:43

Madrid and Pozuelo de Alarcn are the autonomous community and the city with the highest share of electrified people.



A car from the mobile park of the Pozuelo de Alarcn City Council.

The roadmap of the Government of Pedro Snchez aims to that in 2023 250,000 electric cars circulate in Spain and that, by the end of the decade, there will be five million. Well, there will be a lot to run: for this year, the forecast is that 60,000 units will be sold, as long as there is help for the purchase, for 17,925 last year. Also, so far in 2021, barely 1,743 vehicles of this type have been.

To reinforce these data, there is also a report prepared by Unespa, the employer’s association of insurance companies, and which concludes that in Spain barely 561,000 cars circulate with hybrid technology, 100% electric or, to a lesser extent, that use gas. The starting point is much more generous than the Executive’s plan and, even so, they barely represent 2.3% of the total fleet of cars, estimated at 24.3 million. These are data corresponding to 2019, the last with closed statistics in this regard. If 2020 is considered, another 192,000 units will have to be added, and the quota will rise to 3.1%

In fact, the percentage of diesel cars is still the majority, with 14.9 million vehicles, followed by those with a gasoline engine. These represent another 8.8 million.

The study, in addition, affects aspects that are commonly accepted. For example, that income is a determining factor when buying these cars, which are considerably more expensive than their combustion alternatives. Also that there are two Spain, since they have their greatest predicament in large cities and their metropolitan areas subjected to more dense or limited traffic, which many of these cars save thanks to the ZERO and ECO labels of the DGT. And, finally, that its presence is quite remarkable where there are fleets of taxis or VTCs.

Thus it is not surprising that the areas where they are most abundant are Madrid (3.41% of the total park), Barcelona (3%), Alicante (2.71%) or Gerona. At the other extreme, there are interior provinces in which the population is spread out among several municipalities, instead of being concentrated in a large urban area: Cuenca, Jan, Cceres, Teruel and Zamora. In them, the percentage does not exceed 0.70%.

The Madrid figure may seem low in relation to the other provinces, but it is so because it is related to its total park. This makes its large volume of electrified purchases is diluted, corroborated by the fact that nine of the first 10 populations with the highest percentage of these vehicles (considering only private customers) are from this Autonomous Community, with Pozuelo de Alarcn at the head.

In fact, this region exhausted in just under two months the aid of the Plan Moves II and from today you will have an additional 7.5 million euros. They have taken almost six months to arrive since the chapter for the acquisition of cars was exhausted, although these new funds will also be used to subsidize the development of recharging infrastructures.

The insurers study also reflects the Toyota dominance in this segment. The Japanese brand, a pioneer in hybrid technology, has benefited especially from the traffic restrictions imposed since the time of Manuela Carmena at the head of the City Council of the capital and his – and his luxury subsidiary Lexus – are 65% of the clean cars that circulate on our roads.

Some are going to which, by the way, in the future more and more electrified models and unsuspected actors will arrive. Like the Xiaomi technology, better known for its mobile phones and that yesterday announced that it will invest 10 billion dollars this decade to develop cars that would compete with the Tesla.

