Electrification takes over the Italian firm

The Maserati Levante is one of the most exclusive premium sports SUVs on the market. When the defunct FCA Group gave the green light to its development, they expected it to be a sales success. However, nothing could be further from the truth, as the market has been very cruel to them. This may be due to several reasons, although one of the most powerful has to do with your technological level It is one step behind that of its main rivals.

However, to avoid falling further, the signature of the trident has joined the race for electrification. The Ghibli Hybrid It was the first technological exponent of this new life journey, although it will not be the last. His plans are more ambitious and the Maserati Levante Hybrid It is the launch that confirms his intentions. A few days ago a teaser video his debut was advancing, but taking advantage of the Shanghai Hall They have published all the information.

The technique of the Maserati Levante Hybrid is shared with the Ghibli Hybrid

If you look at the photos that Maserati has published, we can see the aesthetic evolution of the Levante Hybrid. As with the Ghibli Hybrid, the changes are minor, but just to refresh its attractive silhouette. Now, his body is dressed in a new three-layer metallic color called Azzurro Astro. This tone also reaches the side air vents, brake calipers or the identifying logo that they have placed on the «C» pillar.

The same shade of blue appears inside the Levante Hybrid. The creative team has used it in the seams of the seats. Technology and connectivity also evolves, as it debuts an evolution of the program Maserati Connect. In addition, through the Maserati Connect application, its owners can be in communication with the vehicle at all times. The other elements of design and equipment do not change, remaining at a high level.

Related article:

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid: Electricity reaches the trident, albeit with a trick

As for the powertrain, the Maserati Levante Hybrid resort to a 48 volt secondary power grid. The thermal part would be entrusted to the gasoline block with 2.0 liters turbo coupled to an alternator and starter motor (BSG) and a small lithium ion battery. In addition, the engine is equipped with a e-Booster electric compressor to help you deliver 330 hp and 450 Nm of torque delivered from just 2,250 rpm.

Thanks to this combination, the performance of the Levante Hybrid is very good. Accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds and signs a maximum speed of 240 kilometers per hour. In addition, to improve its dynamics, it is available with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission ZF of 8 relationships. However, for now, there is no official date for its launch on the market, although it should not take long to give this information.

Source – Maserati