Electrification at any price, or technological neutrality? What is better?

By the middle of the decade, the automobile will be fundamentally electric, but it will continue to be necessary to respond to mobility needs in which batteries or hydrogen are useless, but without using fossil fuels or releasing more CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

The change of chip from fossil oil to electromobility it has a reason for being: CO2 emissions have to be stopped as much as possible. This will prevent the planet from heating up more than 2ºC on average, which scientists believe will be catastrophic. The ideal would not be to exceed 1.5 ºC with respect to the base scenario.

In reality, fossil oil is also a renewable energy, the problem is that it takes millions of years for there to be more. We need something faster. That is why so many regulations have come out and the world is changing so fast, oil has to be massively discontinued even before proven reserves are depleted.

The more ambitious the CO2 reduction targets, the more they start to appear problems. For example, taxes levied on consumers to reduce consumption, affordable gasoline vans disappear from the market, or getting on a plane for short- and medium-haul tourism is a luxury again.

The third way to achieve emission reduction, but without imposing electromobility by force (batteries and hydrogen fuel cells) are the synthetic fuels or biofuels. They look alike, but they are not the same thing, although the common denominator is “they replace oil.”

It is most efficient for land vehicles to use electricity and store it in batteries. Second, it is best to use surplus energy to produce hydrogenas there are more losses. Third, energy can be used to generate synthetic fuels from electricity, water, normal air, waste, etc. The synthetic fuels they also apply to certain fuel cells.

There are more and more voices calling for an orderly transition towards decarbonisation but without this implying a de facto ban on internal combustion, the majority today. This is what the European Automobile Suppliers Association (CLEPA) asks, that in the face of taxation there is a greater technological neutrality.

The concept of technological neutrality is due to the fact that the majority technologies are freely chosen by consumers, without penalizing some or benefiting others. At one point, both have been done so that technologies that are not in the short-term consumer interest to flourish.

In fact, with technology neutrality the adoption of electric cars would have been delayed for several years. You just have to look at what happened in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s: manufacturers experimented with prototypes but they did not make them viable because no one would buy them or they would not make money from them.

CLEPA asks that technologies other than electricity be de facto not banned. It is, for example, what Toyota defends, that it does not bet all its chips on electric vehicles. Others, like Volkswagen, in the long term do not bet on anything fossil or internal combustion engines, and this will be so because it is what they pay for.

Conclusions of the study carried out by Ricardo Energy & Environment on the viability of synthetic fuels

If you go too far with de facto bans, you can reach the scenario that a large part of potential car customers will not be able to access new models because they do not meet their needs or because they are out of their means. That is already happening with some models of the segment A, the supply in new vehicles is falling and there is more movement in used.

Extending the life of internal combustion engines is possible, but it is a monstrous challenge. To manufacture synthetic (carbon-free) fuels, huge energy and / or water inputs are required, since it is a process with a multitude of losses “from the well to the wheel”. If there is no mass production, we are talking about expensive fuels.

So the conclusion we will arrive at is that the most efficient thing is to go towards electromobility as quickly as possible, and the most comfortable thing would be to have an electricity production so abundant that there is excess, and thus, hydrogen and oil substitutes could be quietly produced. on a large scale. At the moment, the second is a chimera, the former is more reasonable.