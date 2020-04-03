ElectricMania | As you all know, this weekend WrestleMania is celebrated, the biggest wrestling event of the year. On these dates there are usually promotions that hold shows in the city where the great event is held, and some parodying the name of their playing with that of Mania. But, did you ever get to imagine a sport other than wrestling doing the same?

FormulaE, the famous category of motorsport with 100% electric cars, has presented this Friday a promotion announcing a race that will be broadcast on YouTube tomorrow afternoon, and taking advantage of the media pull of WrestleMania, they have decided to call it ElectricMania.

Join us tomorrow for our 2019 Rome E-Prix watchalong!

The Jumps 😃

That @mitchevans_ / @ andre_lotterer chase 😁

45 minutes + 1 lap of non-stop action

And chat about what your wrestling entrance music would be

It’s #ElectricMania ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/AhGZXaRyyT

– ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) April 3, 2020

As you can see in the tweet, the logo is a clear tribute to the logo of the show of shows, also including blue stripes simulating the ropes of a ring and with André Lotterer (left of the photo) and Mitch Evans (right) posing as if It was a poster promoting a fight of the card.

6 races, 6 different winners from 6 different teams. Name a more unpredictable sport? #TheStreak #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/5CpZgqTWtv

– ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) April 11, 2019

It is not the first time that the category’s Twitter account refers to wrestling. During the 2018/2019 season, the streak of different winners at the beginning of the season caused FormulaE to publish a video referring to some of the historical records in the sport, and the first mentioned is the historic 21-0 of Undertaker precisely at WrestleMania .

A Little Bit of the Bubbly! Head to YouTube for our funniest moments of the season >> https://t.co/9ywkqxBmyJ #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/ntScXWcD4b

– ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) September 9, 2019

They also took advantage of the media pull of another historical moment, in this case the famous A Little Bit Of The Bubbly used by Chris Jericho after becoming the first world champion of All Elite Wrestling, to promote one of his videos reviewing the funniest moments of the 2018/2019 season of the championship.

