06/11/2020 12:14 pm

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending much more time at home, and this has led to increased energy consumption. According to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), there was an increase in the bills for electricity bills during the confinement in Mexico, and video games are partly responsible.

At the beginning of the quarantine, the Treasury and the CFE had protected users from raising the rates for high-consumption residential buildings, as certain areas of the country are classified. However, Recently, there have been increases of 10 to 50% in electricity bills in recent months.

According to Martín Mendoza Hernández, general director of the CFE Suministro Básico subsidiary, the company considered three large groups to make changes in rates and not affect citizens: Security (home lighting); Feeding (refrigeration and kitchen); Hygiene (supply of drinking water, washing and ironing clothes). However, there is a fourth group, which does not have government support: comfort.

In this group we find devices such as televisions, computers, video game consoles, sports equipment and air conditioning. Martín Mendoza Hernández mentions that before quarantine, the average consumption in this sector was 15%. However, once people started staying at home this increased to 80%. This was what the CEO of the CFE Suministro Básico subsidiary commented:

“Comfort caused the increase in consumption on the bill. The high consumption domestic tariff, as it does not have a higher level of subsidy, can present an invoice with up to a 300% increase to whoever is classified in that range. During the pandemic, how many people do not have television on all day and maybe without watching it. How many people sleep with the television on? That comfort is a waste in which it can originate the jump of the additional consumption that right now is obviously being very observed and very controlled by the famous increase in the turnover ”.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and it is not recommended to leave home, you better turn off all the devices you don’t need or are not using and start limiting your energy consumption.

Via: Forbes

