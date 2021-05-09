Electricity is not so expensive anymore: the keys to public aid

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 22:49

Spain has launched its most ambitious plan to give the definitive boost to electric mobility, with aid of up to 7,000 euros for the purchase of a passenger car or 1,300 for a motorcycle. The installation of charging points will also be subsidized



The Moves III plan is committed to a sustainable future thanks to electromobility.

Transform mobility, renew the aging passenger car fleet and make electric vehicles finally a reality on Spanish roads. The Government approved last April the Moves III Plan, the most ambitious line of subsidies for electric mobility, with 400 million euros (expandable to 800), unlike the 100 million starting from its predecessor, the Moves II . Anyone who wants to buy an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid will have help until 2023. These are the fundamental points of the plan:

7,000 euros per car. It is the maximum aid that will be obtained by a car, but only if a vehicle with more than seven years old is taken down. In the event that an old vehicle is not scrapped, the aid is 4,500 euros.

9,000 euros per van. As in the case of passenger cars, electric vans will receive an aid of 9,000 euros if an old vehicle is scrapped. If not, the subsidy will be 7,000 euros.

10% additional. There are three cases in which another 10% of extra help can be received: 1) self-employed workers, that is, taxis and VTC. 2) being registered in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. 3) people with reduced mobility.

And the hybrids? If the vehicle has autonomy in fully electric mode greater than 90 km. The same aids will be applied to the electrician. Those who do not have this mobility radius with zero emissions will only be eligible for 2,500 euros (5,000 if another vehicle is scrapped).

Motorcycles Motorcycles and electric quadricycles also come with help: between 1,100 and 1,300 euros (if in exchange a thermal motorcycle is delivered to scrap). The price cannot exceed 10,000 euros in models equivalent to a displacement greater than 50 cubic centimeters.

SMEs. Aid to companies ranges between 1,700 and 2,900 euros for passenger cars (up to 4,000 euros if another vehicle is delivered). For large companies, the aid is limited to 1,600-2,200 euros, extendable to 2,300-5,000 euros with the scrapping program.

Requirements. The subsidies will only be applied to new vehicles whose price does not exceed 45,000 euros without VAT. In the case of cars with eight or nine seats, the price range is extended to 53,000 euros.

1,000 euros extra. They will be paid by the dealer or the manufacturer. The plan provides for an additional discount of at least 1,000 euros to be applied by the dealers themselves for the purchase of cars and vans.

Charging points. To encourage the installation of charging points, even in communities of owners that have parking, the Government will cover up to 70% of the cost of this infrastructure. Freelancers, individuals and neighborhood communities can request them.

April 10th. To benefit from the aid, you must present an invoice dated April 10, 2021 and state the registration (or chassis number), make and model of the vehicle. In addition, you must include a breakdown of the dealer discount.

2023. The final objective of the Moves III Plan is that when it ends in two years there will be 250,000 electric cars in circulation and 100,000 recharging points. To promote this deployment, the Government will use 2,000 million euros through the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE). If the calculations are fulfilled, the new electric fleet will avoid more than 450,000 tons of CO2.

