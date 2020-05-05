National demand for electrical energy fell 17.3% in April compared to the same month last year, up to 17,104 gigawatt hours (GWh), in the first full month under alarm due to the coronavirus health crisis, thus maintaining the decline in economic activity that began on March 15.

If the effects of the calendar and the temperatures are taken into account, the figure decreases 17% compared to April 2019, as reported Red Eléctrica de España (REE).

In addition, last April coincided with the adoption of the tougher measures to deal with the health crisis, with the most intense break in activity in the country adopted between March 30 and April 9 to contain the coronavirus.

In the first four months of this year, demand has risen to 82,737 GWh, representing a decrease of 6.5% compared to the same period of 2019. In this case, once the influence of calendar and temperatures had been corrected, demand was 6.2% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year.

In the month of April and according to estimated data, the generation from renewable energy sources represented 47.9% of production. From January to April, renewable generation reaches 45.3% of the total electricity balance.

The nuclear, with 23.3% of generation was the technology with the most weight in the ‘mix’ in April, followed by wind power (21.3%), with a production of 3,730 GWh, 20% less than in the same last year’s period.

The hydraulics it represented 16.4%, while solar photovoltaic contributed 6.8%. Coal barely accounted for 1.9% and combined cycles 11.9%. Thus, he stressed that in April 72.6% of electricity production came from technologies that do not emit CO2.

Peninsular demand: -17%

At peninsular electrical system, April demand stood at 16,191 GWh, 17% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and the temperatures are taken into account, the demand was 16.7% lower than that of April 2019.

In the first four months of the year, the demand for electrical energy in the Peninsula is estimated at 78,319 GWh, 6.4% less than in 2019. In this case, once the influence of calendar and temperatures has been corrected, demand is 6.2% lower to that registered in the same period of the previous year.

During this month and according to estimated data, 49.7% of the peninsular generation was of renewable origin and 75.7% came from technologies that do not emit CO2. For its part, wind power registered 3,672 GWh, 20.1% less than in April of last year, and contributed 22% to the ‘mix’.

Crash in the islands: -27.6%

Meanwhile, in the Balearic Islands, the demand for electrical energy in April stood at 323,296 megawatt hours (MWh), 27.6% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year.

If the effects of the calendar and the temperatures are taken into account, the figure fell by 27.6% compared to April last year. In the first four months of this year, Balearic demand is estimated at 1,586,386 MWh, 10.7% less than in 2019.

The combined cycle, with 78.3% of the total, was the first source of electricity generation in the Balearic Islands, where renewable technologies that do not emit CO2 represented 6.4%. Coal did not produce a single MWh during the month of April, a trend that has been maintained since the beginning of the year in the Balearic electricity system.

For its part, in the Canary Islands Electricity demand last month stood at 558,619 MWh, 20.3% lower than that registered in April 2019.

If the calendar effects and the temperatures, the figure decreases 20.2% with respect to the same month of the previous year. So far in 2020, demand in the Canary Islands is estimated at 2,701,096 MWh and falls 6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In April and according to estimated data, the combined cycle was the leading technology in the Canary Islands ‘mix’ of generation, with a contribution of 45.3%. Renewables and emission-free technologies represented 14.3% of Canarian generation.