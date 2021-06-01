Electricity companies suffer on the stock market due to the adjustment in the remuneration of hydroelectric and nuclear energy

The electricity companies suffer on the stock market due to the adjustment in the remuneration of hydraulic and nuclear energy

The plan promoted by the Government to reduce the excess remuneration of hydroelectric and nuclear energy has weighed down the electricity sector on the stock market. Endesa, Iberdrola and Acciona, three of the most important companies in this area, have been the ones that have most suffered this adjustment in profits, registering a decrease of 5.7% in the case of the first and 2.7% in the case of the remaining two.

The entity led by José Bogás is the one that comes out the worst with a fall of 5.71%, which has meant a loss of value of approximately 1,430 million euros. If we look at its price, we see that the company opens with a price of 22.40 euros per share in today’s session, which is set as the maximum price while the minimum price is 22.02 euros. Its medium-term support is at 20.29 euros and its resistance for this time frame is at 23.77 euros per share.

Iberdrola, for its part, has also accused this reform due to its volume of assets in hydraulic and nuclear sources. The entity has fallen by 2.74%, going from the 11.30 that it marked at the close of Friday to 10.99 euros per share in Monday’s session, which has implied a loss in value close to 1.990 million euros. euros. Regarding its price, it is appreciated that medium-term support is at 0.055 and resistance in the same period is at 11.74 euros per share.

Acciona is the third power company that has suffered the impact of this new modification, registering a decrease of 2.68% to 138.1 euros per share, which has translated into a loss of almost 210 million euros in terms of capitalization . Its listing indicates that the opening price has been set at 138.80 euros with a maximum of 139.10 and a minimum of 137.60 euros per share. Medium-term support is 122.8 while its resistance is placed at 146.9 euros per share, so the market places it in a large range of oscillation.

However, the premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies, which measure the trend, timing, volume and volatility of the share, give Endesa a score of 8.5 out of 10 despite its fall on the stock market, which positions the entity in a bullish phase of the cycle. Iberdrola and acciona obtain a rating of 5.5 and 6 points respectively, which places them in a consolidation stage.

Endesa premium

If we disaggregate these indices, we see that the share trend has an upward trend both in the medium and long term in the case of Endesa, while it has a mixed long-term upward and downward trend in the medium term for Acciona and Iberdrola. The total fast and slow moment is the point in favor of the analysis of the three companies since it reflects a positive result in all of them.

The volume of the titles, however, it is the indicator with the most variety. Endesa reflects a mixed dynamic, decreasing in the long term and growing in the medium term, while Acciona also reflects a mixed trend, but in reverse. Iberdrola, on the other hand, registers a decreasing evolution in both periods. Finally, the range of amplitude points to a mixed diagnosis that is growing in the long term and decreasing in the medium term for Endesa and Iberdrola and a decreasing analysis in both periods for Acciona that reflects the worst indicators of the three in this variable.

