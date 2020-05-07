A team of researchers from the Institute of Technological Sciences at Wuhan University in China have designed a prototype jet engine who employs air and electricity to produce plasma at high pressure and temperature. Scaled to larger dimensions, this engine could propel an airplane the size of a jet, without using fossil fuels and therefore no carbon emissions or greenhouse gases that encourage global warming.

In the propulsion engines used in jet aircraft, A jet of gases is generated backwards, which, according to Newton’s third law, pushes the plane forward. To obtain these gases, an aviation turbine uses a mixture of fossil fuels that pollute the atmosphere. The premise from which this research starts is the substitution of these gases for plasma generating the same propulsion effect without any emissions.

Along with solid, liquid, and gas, plasma is the fourth state of matter aggregation in which a certain proportion of its particles are electrically charged or ionized. Like gases, it does not have a defined shape and volume unless it is confined in a container. Although plasma is the most abundant state of aggregation in the Universe, on Earth it exists naturally only in certain layers of the atmosphere such as the magnetosphere or ionosphere and in auroras and polar winds.

However, plasma can also be generated. The plasma jet propellants that have been created so far, like that of NASA’s Dawn space probe, use xenon plasma, which cannot overcome the friction of Earth’s atmosphere and which are therefore not powerful enough for use in air travel. The team led by Jau Tang, a professor at Wuhan University, has created a plasma jet compressing air at high pressure and ionizing it using microwaves. That is, it uses an electrical source and replaces the light (xenon) with injected air, much more powerful.

Schematic diagram of a prototype air plasma propeller. This device consists of a microwave power supply, an air compressor, a compressed microwave waveguide, and a flame lighter. Credit: Jau Tang and Jun Li.

For the motor test, a magnetron was used, which is a device that transforms electrical energy into electromagnetic energy in the form of microwaves. These pass through a circulator, which is used to absorb the reflected microwaves that are directed to a tuner that optimizes the power within the air ionization chamber. A lighter generates a stream of plasma that is passed through a quartz tube.

The prototype of the plasma jet jet engine achieved lift a one kilogram steel ball onto a 24 millimeter diameter quartz tube. In it, the high-pressure air is converted into a jet of plasma that passes through the microwave ionization chamber. At scale, the corresponding thrust pressure is comparable to that of a commercial jet engine.

By increasing the number and scale of these thrusters, each with a high-power microwave source, the prototype design can be expanded to the size necessary to fly a jet-sized plane. The authors are working on improving the efficiency of the device and achieving this goal. “Our results demonstrate that such a jet engine based on microwave air plasma can be a potentially viable alternative to the conventional fossil fuel jet engine,” Tang said in a freely available document published in the AIP Advances magazine.

.