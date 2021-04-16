Electrical mechanical technician review in limbo

Between a rock and a hard place are the owners of cars and electric motorcycles, who, for time, The date of the mechanical technical review has already been reached, to which they are obliged according to resolution 6589 of 2019 of the Ministry of Transport.

The spokesperson for a group of electric motorcycle owners told EL TIEMPO that they are concerned because they have to “run away” from the traffic police and dodge the checkpoints not having the current mechanical technical inspection certificate.

“What is happening is that the police, even when they are mentioned that we do not have CDA in Bogotá, have immobilized the vehicles with their respective fines,” said the source, who added that There are only CDAs that provide this service in Ibagué, Medellín and Cartagena.

Indeed, In Bogotá there are no automotive diagnostic centers, CDA, accredited and approved to certify electric vehicles, a vehicle fleet that has grown year after year since the arrival in the country of the first electric car a little over 12 years ago, the Riva, which came from India.

In 2018 there were 3,847 electric vehicles in the country; in 2019, 7,108, and in 2020, 10,612; of which 53 percent (5,643) are mopeds; 16 percent (1,726), automobiles; 13 percent (1,377), motorcycles, and the remaining 18 percent (1,866) corresponds to trucks, buses, minibuses and minibuses, according to the Runt.

electric car parking

The problem

Returning to Resolution 6589 of 2019 of the Ministry of Transport, it established the review guidelines for electric and hybrid vehicles, therefore, in the case of electric motorcycles must go through the first diagnosis two years after the date of registration, and from there, every year. The cars will have the first service at six years.

That rule also gives them guidelines to automotive diagnostic centers for the accreditation procedure before the National Accreditation Body of Colombia, Onac, based on standards NTC-5375, 5385, 6218 and 6282.

TIEMPO had access to the response that the Ministry of Transportation gave to some users about this problem through a right to petition, in which it informs them that no automotive diagnostic center has made requests and who knows the difficulty for owners of electric vehicles with mechanical technical review.

In this response, the Ministry of Transport adds that this decision belongs to the CDAs, which are “a private initiative, that is, it is these who determine if they want to request authorization for the review of this vehicle typeFor this reason, the Sub-Directorate cannot proceed without prior request and fulfillment of the requirements by the automotive diagnostic centers… ”.

In this regard, Gonzalo Corredor Sanabria, president of ASO-CDA, the union that brings together the country’s automotive diagnostic centers, told EL TIEMPO that that explanation is missing a bit, “it is a half truth”.

Corridor agreed that, in effect, CDAs have to be authorized and accredited to the Onac in each activity they must carry out (motorcycles, cars, etc.); in this case, to review and certify electric vehicles, but that so far the ministries of Transport and Environment have not given the guidelines on how this process should be done.

As he explained, there must be a technical standard issued by the Icontec that takes a long time, and the Transport and Environment ministries have been slow to determine what the revisions should be what should be done to these vehicles, the rate or cost structure and what kind of equipment they should use.

“There is a vicious circle in which that has not been determined. They tell us not to do the gas emission, but electric batteries can also cause accidents; the review method has not been resolved and what the fee should be. We are waiting for what is decided, ”said Corredor.

For the union leader, this is a bottleneck that is affecting owners of electric vehicles. However, he assured that from ASO-CDA they have already made agreements with some suppliers and are doing pilot tests, but insists that the ministries proceed with regulation. “We are ready if there are clear rules on how we have to do it,” he said.

For its part, the Ministry of Transport, in response to the right of petition of the owners of electric vehicles, told them that would carry out work tables with the Onac and the automotive diagnostic centers “To deal with this situation, once the mandatory preventive isolation measure due to the presence of the covid-19 virus has been completed.” This was in the middle of last year.